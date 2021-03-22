Price of Hyundai Elantra revealed

Hyundai has finally unveiled its highly-anticipated 2,000cc Elantra sedan in Pakistan starting at Rs4.05 million.

As per the experts, the sedan is launched with an aim to give tough competition Toyota Corolla and Honda Civic.

Furthermore, 2,000cc under the hood also gives Elantra a slight edge over its competitors, which are available in 1800cc engine sizes.

Top Civic variant 1.5 Turbo is priced at Rs4.7 million, while Corolla’s top variant, Altis Grande, is priced at Rs4 million.

Hyundai Nishat Motor is a joint venture of Nishat Group, Sojitz Corporation (Japan) and Millat Tractors Ltd. The company has an annual capacity of 15,000 vehicles, which it may increase if the demand goes up. It has 14 dealers across the country so far, with six more in the pipeline.

Currently, the South Korean company is assembling its H100-Porter pick-up truck and SUV Tucson in the country. H100-Porter was previously known as Shehzore. The company sells the imported Grand Starex, Ioniq Hybrid and the seven-seater Santa FE vehicles too.

Besides Hyundai, Kia, MG Motors, Proton and Changan are also launching new cars before June 2021.