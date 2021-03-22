ANL 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.77%)
Mar 22, 2021
Donald Trump plans social media comeback, according to adviser

  • Former President of the United States, Donald Trump is expected to return to social media "with his own platform", according to an advisor.
  • Trump was unceremoniously suspended from Twitter and Facebook after January's deadly riots in Washington DC and the Capitol incursion.
BR Web Desk 22 Mar 2021
Source: Reuters

Former President of the United States, Donald Trump is expected to return to social media "with his own platform", according to an advisor.

According to Jason Miller, advisor to the former President, in a recent interview with Fox News, "I do think that we're going to see President Trump returning to social media in probably about two or three months", adding that the platform will be "the hottest ticket in social media" and would "completely redefine the game".

Trump was unceremoniously suspended from Twitter and Facebook after January's deadly riots in Washington DC and the Capitol incursion, which saw five people and a police officer killed and sent shockwaves across the foundations of American democracy.

The former president had nearly 90 million followers on Twitter, and used it as a means to bypass traditional media and speak directly to his constituents and voters.

Miller provided no further details on which platform the former President aims to use, stating only that "everybody is going to be waiting and watching to see what exactly President Trump does", adding that Trump had already held "high-powered meetings" with various teams regarding the venture at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

Miller predicted that "this new platform is going to be big," and that President Trump would draw "tens of millions of people".

