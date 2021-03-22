Free and rich human being is the one whose soul is priceless, tweets PM

(Karachi) Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that a free and rich human being is the one whose soul is priceless.

Sharing an inspirational quote on twitter for the youth of Pakistan on Monday, he said: “A truly free, liberated & rich human being is one whose soul is priceless – beyond any material price. Dedicated to the youth of Pakistan.”

The premier shared persian poet Rumi's quote, saying: "Do not sell your soul in exchange of anything. This is the only thing you have bought into this world and the only thing you can take back."