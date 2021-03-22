Markets
Istanbul exchange pauses trading as index slides
- The Borsa Istanbul said its automatic circuit breakers were triggered at 9:55 am (0655 GMT).
ISTANBUL: The Istanbul stock exchange on Monday briefly suspended trading after its main index fell by more than six percent in response to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's dismissal of his market-friendly central bank chief.
The Borsa Istanbul said its automatic circuit breakers were triggered at 9:55 am (0655 GMT).
Trading resumed at 10:30 am but could be halted again should the slide continue.
