Markets
LME copper may rise towards $9,617 this week
- Copper report is published weekly on Monday.
22 Mar 2021
SINGAPORE: LME copper may break a resistance at $9,166 per tonne and rise towards the Feb. 25 high of $9,617 this week.
A correction from this high could have completed around a key support at $8,661, the 50% retracement of the uptrend from $7,705 to $9,617. The uptrend may have resumed.
Wave pattern suggests the progress of a wave (5), which is expected to travel above $9,617. A break below $8,887 could cause a fall into the range of $8,435-$8,661.
Copper report is published weekly on Monday.
Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.
Gilani moves IHC challenging rejection of seven votes in Senate chairman election
LME copper may rise towards $9,617 this week
NCOC to make important decisions today as third wave of COVID-19 hits Pakistan
Taliban claim they floated the proposal for reduction in violence, not he US
Europe can achieve herd immunity by July: EU commissioner
Turkish lira plunges 17% after central bank boss sacked
Govt rejects allegations against vaccine efficacy
201 to 300 electricity units: Subsidy likely to be withdrawn
Delayed payment of RLNG bills to SNGPL: MoI&P seeks Rs1.5bn LPS waiver
Arbitration Agreement: Govt, KE narrow down differences over ToRs
China to increase high-quality imports
Aramco to prioritise energy supply to China for 50 years
Read more stories
Comments