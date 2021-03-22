Markets
CBOT soybeans may test support at $14.04-1/2
- The drop from the March 8 high of $14.60 looks incomplete. It consists of three waves. The second wave labelled b is ending around $14.20-1/2.
22 Mar 2021
SINGAPORE: The CBOT soybean May contract may test support at $14.04-1/2 per bushel, a break below which could open the way towards $13.91-1/2.
The drop from the March 8 high of $14.60 looks incomplete. It consists of three waves. The second wave labelled b is ending around $14.20-1/2.
This wave is expected to be reversed by a downward wave c. A break above $14.20-1/2 could lead to a gain into the zone of $14.31-1/2 to $14.46-1/2.
Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.
Gilani moves IHC challenging rejection of seven votes in Senate chairman election
CBOT soybeans may test support at $14.04-1/2
NCOC to make important decisions today as third wave of COVID-19 hits Pakistan
Taliban claim they floated the proposal for reduction in violence, not he US
Europe can achieve herd immunity by July: EU commissioner
Turkish lira plunges 17% after central bank boss sacked
Govt rejects allegations against vaccine efficacy
201 to 300 electricity units: Subsidy likely to be withdrawn
Delayed payment of RLNG bills to SNGPL: MoI&P seeks Rs1.5bn LPS waiver
Arbitration Agreement: Govt, KE narrow down differences over ToRs
China to increase high-quality imports
Aramco to prioritise energy supply to China for 50 years
Read more stories
Comments