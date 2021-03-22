US oil may retest resistance at $61.55

SINGAPORE: US oil may retest a resistance at $61.55 per barrel, a break above could lead to a gain to $62.69.

A correction from the March 8 high of $67.98 has completed, as its third component wave labelled c is roughly 1.618 times the length of the wave a.

Both of these waves adopted corrective wave mode, which means the uptrend may remain steady.

Support is at $60.41, a break below could cause a fall into $59.13-$59.70 range.

