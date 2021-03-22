Taliban claim they floated the proposal for reduction in violence, not the US

(Karachi) The Taliban claimed that they, not the United States, floated the proposal for a three-month reduction in violence in a bid to create a favourable atmosphere for intra-Afghan peace talks, Voice of America reported.

As per details, Taliban spokesman Mohammad Naeem said: “We put forward a plan under which all related sides will reduce violence. But this is not a cease-fire.”

The Taliban stated that the proposal has been under discussion between the United States and the Taliban in Qatar for a while. “Both sides even held further discussions during a recent meeting in Doha between the Taliban and the US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad,” the Taliban official transpired.

The idea of reduction in violence between the Taliban and Afghan forces surfaced when a letter from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Afghan President Ashraf Ghani was leaked to the media.

In the letter, Binken said the US has prepared a revised proposal for a 90-day reduction-in-violence which aimed to prevent a spring offensive by the Taliban and to promote diplomatic efforts to support a political settlement between the parties.

During the spring offensive, Taliban renew their attacks after a lull during the harsh winters. However, Russia, China, and Pakistan called on the Taliban to give up the spring offensive this year.

Meanwhile, Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said that they are considering the idea. “There is still a month to go before the formal announcement of our Spring Offensive,” Mujahid said. “We are waiting to see the progress in the political process. But if negotiations [with Afghan government and others] do not progress, then we will decide in a month whether to launch the offensive.”