Futures spread declines by 1105bps

KARACHI: The futures spread declined by 1105bps to 0.83 percent on the last day of outgoing week.

Trading activities on the futures counter remained low as average daily volumes decreased by 3.5 percent to 139.97 million shares as compared to previous week’s average of 145.07 million shares.

Average daily trading value on the futures counter declined by 1.3 percent to Rs 11.76 billion during this week.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021