Norway’s Boe clinches third biathlon World Cup crown

ÖSTERSUND, (Sweden): Norwegian Johannes Thingnes Boe held off his younger compatriot Sturla Holm Laegreid to win his third straight biathlon overall World Cup title on Sunday.

Boe finished third in the final race of the season, a mass start in Ostersund, behind French winner Simon Desthieux.

Laegreid could only manage eighth place, missing out on a maiden overall World Cup to Boe by just 13 points.

The 27-year-old Boe, a 12-time world champion who won three medals at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics, was not at his best this season, with only four race wins.