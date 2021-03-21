PDM itself becomes victim of chaos: CM

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) which was conspiring to create anarchy in the country, has itself become a victim of chaos.

In a statement on Sunday, he said they had been fallen apart on resignations issues and not able to face the people. He added PDM was a gang of selfish people and they had no agenda.

The chief minister said these elements were gang of cabal, adding that truth always prevails and humiliation was the fate of liars. He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) only believes in public service and had served the people without any discrimination for the last two and a half years.

Usman Buzdar maintained that the negative politics of those who were creating hurdles in national development had met its logical end. PDM was stuck in a dead-end, he added.

After the failure of politics of resignations, the politics of the long march would meet the same fate, he said.

People could not be hoodwinked by rejected elements any more, he added. The former rulers failed to deliver in 30 years what the present government had done in its two and a half years of tenure, he mentioned.

The opposition did not refrain itself from negative politics even in the crucial times, he added.