ANL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.76%)
ASC 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.4%)
ASL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.68%)
AVN 90.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.47%)
BOP 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-9.82%)
BYCO 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (9.85%)
DGKC 125.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.88%)
EPCL 52.40 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.14%)
FCCL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.27%)
FFBL 26.99 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.28%)
FFL 16.13 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.74%)
HASCOL 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (9.94%)
HUBC 83.50 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.64%)
HUMNL 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.88%)
JSCL 22.12 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.41%)
KAPCO 42.00 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.65%)
KEL 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.38%)
LOTCHEM 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
MLCF 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.66%)
PAEL 33.40 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.37%)
PIBTL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
POWER 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 86.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.23%)
PRL 25.31 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (7.25%)
PTC 8.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
SNGP 39.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 141.30 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.24%)
UNITY 30.09 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.05%)
BR100 4,835 Increased By ▲ 40.26 (0.84%)
BR30 24,961 Increased By ▲ 348.66 (1.42%)
KSE100 44,901 Increased By ▲ 177.22 (0.4%)
KSE30 18,477 Decreased By ▼ -24.17 (-0.13%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,843
4424hr
Pakistan Cases
626,802
366724hr
Sindh
263,058
Punjab
197,177
Balochistan
19,327
Islamabad
51,414
KPK
79,245
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Kurdish fighters, pro-Turkey rebels clash in north Syria

  • Since then, pro-Turkish forces have engaged in sporadic skirmishes with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces.
AFP 21 Mar 2021

BEIRUT: Kurdish-led fighters were fending off Turkey's Syrian proxies in violent clashes on Sunday near the Kurdish-held town of Ain Issa in northern Syria, a Britain-based monitor said.

Pro-Ankara fighters have been stationed to the north of Ain Issa since Turkish soldiers and their Syrian proxies seized a 120-kilometre (70-mile) stretch of territory along the border from Kurdish fighters in 2019.

Since then, pro-Turkish forces have engaged in sporadic skirmishes with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces.

The latest fighting came as Syria's Kurds, who for years led the US-backed battle against the Islamic State group in Syria, celebrated Nowruz to mark the advent of spring and Kurdish new year.

The clashes erupted as pro-Ankara fighters tried to advance north of Ain Issa on Friday after the SDF had cleared two villages of landmines to allow civilians to return, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

"But the SDF have until now prevented the pro-Ankara fighters from gaining any ground," Observatory head Rami Abdel Rahman said.

There was no immediate death toll for the clashes.

SDF spokesman Kino Gabriel said the Ain Issa area was under heavy attack, including by Turkish mortars, shelling and air strikes, but the Kurdish-led fighters had so far thwarted "infiltration attempts".

Turkey's defence ministry said Sunday its troops had retaliated after Kurdish fighters "opened fire on our special forces" from the south of the Turkish-held border strip.

The Observatory, which relies on sources inside Syria, late Saturday reported a Turkish air strike on the village of Saida north of Ain Issa, saying it was the first in the area since 2019.

But Turkish security sources denied carrying out any air raid, accusing the Kurds of trying to spread misinformation.

Ankara considers Syrian Kurdish fighters to be a "terrorist" extension of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which is outlawed in Turkey.

Syria's civil war has evolved into a complex conflict involving world powers and jihadists since it started with the brutal repression of anti-government protests in 2011.

In the north of the country, Turkey and its Syrian proxies control several pockets of territory following three military incursions since 2016 against IS and Kurdish fighters.

They also include the northwestern region of Afrin, and an area around the city of Al-Bab in northern Syria.

Almost two years ago, the SDF expelled IS from their last scrap of territory in the eastern riverside hamlet of Baghouz, taking thousands of alleged jihadists and families members into their custody.

The extremist group however maintains a presence in eastern Syria and continues to carry out sporadic attacks.

Kurdish fighters pro Turkey rebels

Kurdish fighters, pro-Turkey rebels clash in north Syria

Russia's Sputnik V vaccine to cost around Rs9,000 in Pakistan

EU leaders to meet by videoconference due to virus surge

Saudi Aramco 2020 profits slump on lower crude prices

Complete lockdown will not be imposed in country, confirms Umar

Ultrasound has potential to damage coronaviruses, reveals MIT study

COVID pandemic: Govt imposes travel ban on 12 African countries to curb spread of virus

COVID-19 outbreak: Pakistan records 44 deaths, 3,667 new infections in 24 hours

First Turkish air strikes on Kurdish zone in Syria in 17 months: monitor

$15bn oil refining investment: It’s waiting in the wings

Modi wishes Imran early recovery

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters