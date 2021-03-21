Sports
Feller wins season-ending slalom
Updated 21 Mar 2021
LENZERHEIDE: Austrian Manuel Feller edged two Frenchmen to win the slalom which brought to an end the World Cup season in Lenzerheide, Switzerland, on Sunday.
Feller jumped from sixth to first on the final run and recorded a combined time of 1min 47.24 sec to beat Clement Noel by 0.08sec with Alexis Pinturault, who clinched the overall title on Saturday, by 0.11.
Austrian Marco Schwarz, who had already clinched the small globe for slalom champion, was fastest after the first run but was 15th on the second run to end up sixth.
