104 more tested positive for COVID-19

FAISALABAD: As many as 104 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad during the last 24 hours.

According to health department spokesperson, 1,059 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the period.

He said that 573 corona patients lost their lives in the district since the outbreak of pandemic.

The total number of active cases in Faisalabad reached 1,723, while 9,196 patients recovered from the disease. He said that 550 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital and 85 at the DHQ Hospital for COVID-19 patients.

Currently,131 patients including 53 confirmed ones were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, while 32 including 9 confirmed were admitted to DHQ Hospital.