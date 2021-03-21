Pakistan
104 more tested positive for COVID-19
- He said that 573 corona patients lost their lives in the district since the outbreak of pandemic.
21 Mar 2021
FAISALABAD: As many as 104 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad during the last 24 hours.
According to health department spokesperson, 1,059 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the period.
He said that 573 corona patients lost their lives in the district since the outbreak of pandemic.
The total number of active cases in Faisalabad reached 1,723, while 9,196 patients recovered from the disease. He said that 550 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital and 85 at the DHQ Hospital for COVID-19 patients.
Currently,131 patients including 53 confirmed ones were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, while 32 including 9 confirmed were admitted to DHQ Hospital.
PM thanks everyone for their 'good wishes and prayers'
104 more tested positive for COVID-19
Russia's Sputnik V vaccine to cost around Rs9,000 in Pakistan
EU leaders to meet by videoconference due to virus surge
Saudi Aramco 2020 profits slump on lower crude prices
Complete lockdown will not be imposed in country, confirms Umar
Ultrasound has potential to damage coronaviruses, reveals MIT study
COVID pandemic: Govt imposes travel ban on 12 African countries to curb spread of virus
COVID-19 outbreak: Pakistan records 44 deaths, 3,667 new infections in 24 hours
First Turkish air strikes on Kurdish zone in Syria in 17 months: monitor
$15bn oil refining investment: It’s waiting in the wings
Modi wishes Imran early recovery
Read more stories
Comments