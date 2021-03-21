ANL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.76%)
NA body for expediting work on New Gwadar Airport

  • The Chairman observed that the new airport possesses utmost importance for attracting investors and truly exploiting the strategic location of Gwadar.
APP 21 Mar 2021

GWADAR: The Parliamentary Committee on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) on Sunday recommended to expedite the process of completion of New Gwadar International Airport and avoid an unnecessary delay either by Pakistan or the Chinese side.

The committee presided over by its Chairman Sher Ali Arbab here directed that institutional efforts should be expedited to take up the issue with Chinese side to meet the given timelines for the completion of the project.

The Chairman observed that the new airport possesses utmost importance for attracting investors and truly exploiting the strategic location of Gwadar.

The Secretary, Civil Aviation Division gave a detailed briefing to the Committee on the progress of New Gwadar International Airport.

The chairman said timely operation of the airport would prove conducive in effective operationalision of Gwadar port.

An inclusive and thorough briefing was given to the Committee by quarters concerned on various infrastructure, energy and socio-economic development projects for Gwadar under CPEC framework.

Chairman Gwadar Port Authority briefed the Committee on Gwadar Port Free Zone, East Bay Expressway and Pak-China Technical and Vocational Institute.

The Chairman, GPA apprised that Gwadar Free Zone Policy has been approved. The policy provides potential incentives for imports and exports and will pay way for further triggering economic activities in Pakistan.

The Committee, while expressing concerns over the difficulties faced by local fishermen at Gwadar, recommended that issues of local Fishermen should be resolved at the earliest. The rationale behind CPEC is to generate employment opportunities for the people instead of depriving them.

The people relocated may be compensated justly and fairly. Moreover, GPA should ensure the speedy payment to the local people from whom the land was acquired so that the development process of CPEC could create ease in the lives of people and attract massive local ownership instead of causing difficulties.

Chairman GPA assured the committee that compensation due would be cleared within three months time. The Committee further observed that water is one of the fundamental amenities in the lives of people.

The Committee recommended that the work progress on Desalination Water Plant should be expedited and the given timelines for the completion of the projects must be met.

It was recommended that a special session of the Committee would be convened with all the stake holders to carry out the execution of desalination plant. Furthermore, given the importance of Gwadar for the successful implementation of CPEC, the Committee decided to convene special meeting to sort out issues of energy and Gwadar Development Authority with other stakeholders to ensure the timely completion of the specific projects at Gwadar.

The meeting was attented by MNAs Mr Sadaqat Ali Abbasi, Mr Noor Alam Khan, Mr Murtaza Javed Abbasi, Mr Zahid Akram Durrani and Mr Muhammad Aslam Bhootani.

