Pakistan suffers 44 more Covid deaths

Pakistan
21 Mar 2021
KARACHI: `As many as 44 more patients died of coronavirus in Pakistan during the last 24 hours while 3,667 new virus cases emerged. The country-wide death toll from the virus has surged to 13,843 so far since the outbreak of the disease in February.
According to a Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation, and Coordination report issued on Sunday, a total of 626,802 people have been tested positive for the coronavirus disease in the country since its outbreak in February 2020, out of which 263,058 were in Sindh, 197,177 in Punjab, 19,327 in Balochistan, 79,245 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 51,414 in Islamabad, 4,972 in Gilgit-Baltistan, and 11,609 in Azad Kashmir.
However, 581,852 patients have recovered from the disease so far.
