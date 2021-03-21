ANL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.76%)
Pakistan

Sanjrani congratulated on his re-election as Senate chairman

  • He said that strengthening of democracy in the country is the need of the hour and clear changes in the politics of Pakistan are now becoming evident.
PPI 21 Mar 2021

KARACHI: Tariq Haleem, former Vice President of FPCCI and leader of United Business Group, has congratulated Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on his re-election as Chairman of the Senate and Mirza Muhammad Afridi on his election as Deputy Chairman of the Senate.

He also expressed the expectation that both the elected leaders would play an active role in running the Upper House together with all parties to achieve desired results for the betterment of the country.

He was of the opinion that the elected Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani being a responsible and dedicated politician, is quite capable of managing the affairs of the Upper House efficiently and the re-election of the Chairman Senate has also increased the confidence of the PTI government.

Tariq expressed the view that the Chairman and Deputy Chairman of the Senate will surely benefit the country if they consult with the concerned representative trade bodies and business community leaders in drafting laws related to the trade and industry sector.

He said that strengthening of democracy in the country is the need of the hour and clear changes in the politics of Pakistan are now becoming evident.

He emphasized the need that the entire nation, including political parties and institutions should cooperate and join hands with Imran Khan for the national interest and economic development of Pakistan.

Tariq said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is striving hard to take the country towards major development and hence there is a need for Pakistan to remain a strong and stable country in the region.

This will be possible only when the country’s systems are strong. He said that the Federal government should strengthen the institutions and control the rising inflation in the country so that every Pakistani can have 3 square meals a day and a roof over their heads.

