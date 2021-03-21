Rain wind-thunderstorm expected in upper Sindh

JACOBABAD: Met office has forcast that on Sunday, rain wind-thunderstorm (snow over high mountains) is expected in north & central Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Islamabad, Punjab and upper Sindh. Hailstorm is expected at a few places, while isolated Heavy fall is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir during the period.

Monday

Rain wind-thunderstorm (snow over high mountains) is expected in north & central Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Punjab, Islamabad and upper Sindh. Hailstorm is expected at a few places, while isolated heavy fall is expected in Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the period.

Past 24 Hour Weather

Weather remained dry in most parts of the country. However, rain (mm) thunderstorm occurred in Punjab: Bhakkar 06, Khanewal 05, Toba T. Singh 01, Balochistan: Quetta (Samungli 06, City 01), Khuzdar, Zhob 04, Sibbi 01, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa: D.I.Khan 06, Kalam, Chitral 05, Mirkhani 03, Drosh 02.