France eye crucial Scotland showdown after Wales win

  • Brice Dulin scored an injury-time try to shatter Welsh hopes of a Six Nations whitewash, France running out 32-30 victors in the Stade de France.
AFP 21 Mar 2021

PARIS: France skipper Charles Ollivon has said thoughts would turn immediately to their potential Six Nations-deciding game against Scotland after a thrilling victory over Grand Slam contenders Wales.

Brice Dulin scored an injury-time try to shatter Welsh hopes of a Six Nations white wash, France running out 32-30 victors in the Stade de France.

The result means that France can still win the championship, but need to beat Scotland on Friday, not only with a bonus point but also by a margin of at least 21 points.

France's game against the Scots was originally one of the third round of matches, but was postponed because of a Covid-19 outbreak in the French camp.

"We've got six days to prepare for the game against Scotland," said France skipper Charles Ollivon, again a try scorer in the thrilling win over the Welsh.

"We'll savour it and the crossover will be very simple.

"We're already thinking about Friday and everyone's going in the same direction."

The match against Wales was tied 17-all at half-time before the visitors jumped out to a 30-20 lead that looked to be a decisive one.

France coach Fabien Galthie, however, thought otherwise.

"I don't know if it can be measured," the former France captain said of the character of his team.

"I do not know if the character is measured. It may be measured by the result and the impressions you may have from observing what happened earlier."

Galthie said he had "not been surprised by the men".

"They went and pushed themselves beyond their limits."

He added that Wales were a team of boxers capable of boxing for 12 full rounds.

"They never gift you a round except for Saturday. They stopped boxing after the 11th round, they left us the 12th and we went and got it."

Ollivon said the "goal was to leave everything on the paddock while staying within the structure".

"There is nothing left to chance in the management of this match and in this victory."

