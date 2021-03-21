Mercury to rise next week: Met

LAHORE: The Met Office has predicted a rise in temperature from next week onwards, a clear sign of the start of summer in Punjab.

Met Office pointed out that partially cloudy weather is likely to prevail throughout Sunday amidst high chances of rain in the upper parts of the province. The maximum temperature is likely to touch 34-degree centigrade by the start of next week, said Met Office sources.

Meanwhile, the weather took a pleasant turn on Saturday and partial clouds took reign all over the sky.

