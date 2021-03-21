ANL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.76%)
Mar 21, 2021
Pakistan

Terrorism facilitation case: Dr Asim, others fail to appear in hearing

INP 21 Mar 2021

KARACHI: Former petroleum minister Dr Asim Hussain, Anis Kaimkhani, Pakistan Peoples Party’s Qadir Patel and Pasban leader Usman Muazzam were failed to appear in an anti-terrorism court in terrorism facilitation case on Saturday.

Dr Asim Hussain and other political leaders have been accused of sheltering target killers and absconders in a terror facilitation case.

Dr Asim, Qadir Patel and Kaimkhani submitted applications in court for exemption from hearing due to various reasons.

The counsel of Patel in a plea said that his client was unwell and could not appear in the court hearing of the case.

Dr Asim’s lawyer said that the former petroleum minister could not attend the court hearing due to ill health of his wife. “Anis Kaimkhani has been out of the city, so as he could not appear in the hearing today,” Kaimkhani’s counsel informed the court.

The court ordered all accused to ensure their presence in the next hearing of the case. The court summoned more witnesses of the case in next hearing and adjourned the case till April 10.

