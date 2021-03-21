Archroma Pakistan wins Fire Safety Award

KARACHI: Archroma, a global leader in specialty chemicals towards sustainable solutions, announced recently that it has won the Fire Safety Award in a nationwide contest organized by the Fire & Safety Association of Pakistan in collaboration with the National Forum for Environment & Health.

The award was received by Qazi Naeemuddin, Head of Operations in the Jamshoro site of Archroma.

The award is recognition of continuous efforts on fire safety at the Archroma’s site of Jamshoro and Landhi, as well as their offices in Korangi and Karachi. Regular training sessions are organized on implementation of fire emergency plans, mock exercises for quick fire control and rescue operations, and first aid.

“We highly appreciate the services of organizations wherein fire safety laws and regulations are accurately implemented. They are pioneers in effective implementation of safety awareness amongst their employees and society,” Nasir Hussain Shah, provincial Minister said in his keynote speech.—PR

