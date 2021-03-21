ANL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.76%)
ASC 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.4%)
ASL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.68%)
AVN 90.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.47%)
BOP 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-9.82%)
BYCO 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (9.85%)
DGKC 125.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.88%)
EPCL 52.40 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.14%)
FCCL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.27%)
FFBL 26.99 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.28%)
FFL 16.13 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.74%)
HASCOL 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (9.94%)
HUBC 83.50 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.64%)
HUMNL 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.88%)
JSCL 22.12 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.41%)
KAPCO 42.00 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.65%)
KEL 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.38%)
LOTCHEM 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
MLCF 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.66%)
PAEL 33.40 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.37%)
PIBTL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
POWER 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 86.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.23%)
PRL 25.31 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (7.25%)
PTC 8.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
SNGP 39.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 141.30 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.24%)
UNITY 30.09 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.05%)
BR100 4,835 Increased By ▲ 40.26 (0.84%)
BR30 24,961 Increased By ▲ 348.66 (1.42%)
KSE100 44,901 Increased By ▲ 177.22 (0.4%)
KSE30 18,477 Decreased By ▼ -24.17 (-0.13%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,799
4224hr
Pakistan Cases
623,135
387624hr
Sindh
262,796
Punjab
195,087
Balochistan
19,306
Islamabad
50,843
KPK
78,653
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Thar has tremendous potential to change Pakistan’s future: Chinese CG

Recorder Report 21 Mar 2021

HYDERABAD: Chinese Counsel General in Karachi, Li Bijian while visiting the three-day “The Colours of Thar” Festival said that Thar has great investment potential that could not only change Pakistan’s future but could also change the entire world for its rich natural resources and peaceful people.

The festival organized by the District Administration in collaboration with Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company, Thar Foundation, Hubco, Sino Sindh Resources, Shenghai Electric, Pakistan Army and Pakistan Rangers Sindh and some other organizations under the aegis of “Thar will change Pakistan”.

On the first day of the colourful festival, various events were organised.

MNA Dr Mahesh Kumar Malani along with MPA Qsim Siraj Soomro, MPA Fakeer Mohammad Bilani, Deputy Commissioner Thar Mohammad Nawaz Soho and with the officials of the sponsors of the mega festival visited the festival.

Making a keynote address, the Counsel General Li Bijian said under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Project (CPEC), we have successfully completed the phase one and now the second phase will be started soon.

He said mining and power projects in Thar are moving very smooth and have created thousands of jobs opportunities for the local people.

“Thar is a beautiful place, and it has tremendous investment potential in all spheres. Let us work together to make Thar more beautiful and much developed,” said Li Bijian.

Chinese Counsel General Li Bijian also visited Thar Coal Block II Project of Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company and witnessed Thar Foundation development schemes. He was briefed by Director Site Operations, SECMC Ahmed Munib about the inclusive development model at Thar Coal Project.

Addressing the festival, Dr Malani highly lauded the efforts of the organizers of the mega event and said that such events with very activities would not only promote the culture, traditions, music, and other various other aspects of the desert district but also to inculcate trends of the competition among the students of the district.

MPA Qasim Siraj Soomro said that it was the great achievement of those, who put their resources and energies to organize such event in Mithi to provide enough to participants and gave opportunities to various other organizations to display the true beautiful colours of Thar at their different stalls.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

CPEC natural resources Li Bijian Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company festival

Thar has tremendous potential to change Pakistan’s future: Chinese CG

Modi wishes Imran early recovery

PM, wife test positive for Covid-19

PSX to stay closed Tuesday

Japan to provide ¥4.1bn for Faisalabad development projects

PTI issues show-cause notices to two regional presidents

Disqualification case: ECP summons Gilani, son

Modaraba cos: No director, CE can take similar positions in other firm: SECP

Pemra’s ex-chief moves IHC against ‘harassment’ by FIA

PTA starts registering social media companies

Babar Azam approaches LHC

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.