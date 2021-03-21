Thar has tremendous potential to change Pakistan’s future: Chinese CG

HYDERABAD: Chinese Counsel General in Karachi, Li Bijian while visiting the three-day “The Colours of Thar” Festival said that Thar has great investment potential that could not only change Pakistan’s future but could also change the entire world for its rich natural resources and peaceful people.

The festival organized by the District Administration in collaboration with Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company, Thar Foundation, Hubco, Sino Sindh Resources, Shenghai Electric, Pakistan Army and Pakistan Rangers Sindh and some other organizations under the aegis of “Thar will change Pakistan”.

On the first day of the colourful festival, various events were organised.

MNA Dr Mahesh Kumar Malani along with MPA Qsim Siraj Soomro, MPA Fakeer Mohammad Bilani, Deputy Commissioner Thar Mohammad Nawaz Soho and with the officials of the sponsors of the mega festival visited the festival.

Making a keynote address, the Counsel General Li Bijian said under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Project (CPEC), we have successfully completed the phase one and now the second phase will be started soon.

He said mining and power projects in Thar are moving very smooth and have created thousands of jobs opportunities for the local people.

“Thar is a beautiful place, and it has tremendous investment potential in all spheres. Let us work together to make Thar more beautiful and much developed,” said Li Bijian.

Chinese Counsel General Li Bijian also visited Thar Coal Block II Project of Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company and witnessed Thar Foundation development schemes. He was briefed by Director Site Operations, SECMC Ahmed Munib about the inclusive development model at Thar Coal Project.

Addressing the festival, Dr Malani highly lauded the efforts of the organizers of the mega event and said that such events with very activities would not only promote the culture, traditions, music, and other various other aspects of the desert district but also to inculcate trends of the competition among the students of the district.

MPA Qasim Siraj Soomro said that it was the great achievement of those, who put their resources and energies to organize such event in Mithi to provide enough to participants and gave opportunities to various other organizations to display the true beautiful colours of Thar at their different stalls.

