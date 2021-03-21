ANL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.76%)
ASC 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.4%)
ASL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.68%)
AVN 90.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.47%)
BOP 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-9.82%)
BYCO 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (9.85%)
DGKC 125.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.88%)
EPCL 52.40 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.14%)
FCCL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.27%)
FFBL 26.99 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.28%)
FFL 16.13 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.74%)
HASCOL 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (9.94%)
HUBC 83.50 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.64%)
HUMNL 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.88%)
JSCL 22.12 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.41%)
KAPCO 42.00 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.65%)
KEL 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.38%)
LOTCHEM 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
MLCF 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.66%)
PAEL 33.40 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.37%)
PIBTL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
POWER 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 86.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.23%)
PRL 25.31 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (7.25%)
PTC 8.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
SNGP 39.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 141.30 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.24%)
UNITY 30.09 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.05%)
BR100 4,835 Increased By ▲ 40.26 (0.84%)
BR30 24,961 Increased By ▲ 348.66 (1.42%)
KSE100 44,901 Increased By ▲ 177.22 (0.4%)
KSE30 18,477 Decreased By ▼ -24.17 (-0.13%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,799
4224hr
Pakistan Cases
623,135
387624hr
Sindh
262,796
Punjab
195,087
Balochistan
19,306
Islamabad
50,843
KPK
78,653
Resolving crises: Expert suggests cut in interest rate, energy tariffs

Recorder Report 21 Mar 2021

KARACHI: “If we have to seriously pull out the country from crises, two radical decisions have to be made, reduction in interest rate up to 4 percent and cut in electricity and gas tariffs,” said economic and financial analyst Ateeq Ur Rehman.

In January, SBP stated that it will maintain the basis point at the current level of 7 percent until the economy gets back to full capacity, further it will remain unchanged for inflation, economic activities and support to businesses.

Therefore, SBP maintained the basis point for next two months, Ateeq said adding for business communities, it is not favorable as with this higher interest rate the capacity to expand business is limited and access to finance is still difficult for exporters, importers, industrialists, manufacturers, traders, SMEs and startups.

Only in this month, the federal government approved SBP Amendment bill 2021 under which SBP would have absolute autonomy to check inflation and control prices and draft monetary and fiscal policies, he said.

How can inflation be alone responsibility of SBP, he asked adding that the federal, provincial and local governments’ role is equally important in this regard. Further, the participation from the business community is also missing at SBP, thus creating a space in formulation of feasible policies. Such high interest rates are impediments in the growth of Economy and controlling the ballooning inflation on a day to day basis.

Rehman said we are one of the most highly taxed electricity consumers in the world with an enormous burden of almost Rs 2.6 trillion load of circular debt. Under prevailing situations, reduction in interest rate is inevitable.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

GAS inflation electricity SBP interest rate Ateeq Ur Rehman

