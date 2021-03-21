ANL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.76%)
ASC 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.4%)
ASL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.68%)
AVN 90.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.47%)
BOP 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-9.82%)
BYCO 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (9.85%)
DGKC 125.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.88%)
EPCL 52.40 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.14%)
FCCL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.27%)
FFBL 26.99 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.28%)
FFL 16.13 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.74%)
HASCOL 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (9.94%)
HUBC 83.50 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.64%)
HUMNL 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.88%)
JSCL 22.12 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.41%)
KAPCO 42.00 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.65%)
KEL 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.38%)
LOTCHEM 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
MLCF 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.66%)
PAEL 33.40 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.37%)
PIBTL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
POWER 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 86.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.23%)
PRL 25.31 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (7.25%)
PTC 8.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
SNGP 39.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 141.30 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.24%)
UNITY 30.09 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.05%)
BR100 4,835 Increased By ▲ 40.26 (0.84%)
BR30 24,961 Increased By ▲ 348.66 (1.42%)
KSE100 44,901 Increased By ▲ 177.22 (0.4%)
KSE30 18,477 Decreased By ▼ -24.17 (-0.13%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,799
4224hr
Pakistan Cases
623,135
387624hr
Sindh
262,796
Punjab
195,087
Balochistan
19,306
Islamabad
50,843
KPK
78,653
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Editorials

Theatre of absurdity

21 Mar 2021

EDITORIAL: Sometimes we find some of us committing acts that are so indefensible that one doesn’t even know where to begin condemning them. The egg and ink attack on the Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill, on the premises of the Lahore High Court (LHC), is one such example. Granted, Gill seems to have very few friends even in the ruling party and some people might and indeed do find his attitude intolerable, even insufferable, but none of that gives anybody the right to target him in this fashion. He had a few things to say about the incident in his own unique manner, quite naturally, but the fact that he ‘forgave’ the attackers finally brought a bit of good sense to it. And the LHC took note of it as well, just for good measure, and ordered a very quick investigation. But if only that was all that was needed to make sure that such things do not happen too often. Obviously, it was not to be. A similar incident occurred in Peshawar later when eggs were thrown at Capt Safdar (retd) of PML-N.

It turns out that the “hooligans”, as Gill referred to them, were armed with the black ink and eggs for what can only be described as a revenge attack for the manner in which Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers roughed out some Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders outside parliament on March 6, when the prime minister sought the vote of confidence. PTI workers stung by the loss of Dr Hafeez Sheikh in the Senate election, and the need for the prime minister to seek the vote of confidence, physically pushed and “assaulted” PML-N leaders, including at least one woman party member, and there is also footage of a shoe being thrown at PML-N’s Ahsan Iqbal. And it was none other than Gill that took to Twitter, and whatever other medium he could find, to praise workers for putting up such a nice show even as parliament itself expressed displeasure over the incident. But he didn’t seem to like it at all just a few days later when the shoe was on the other foot.

None of that is to say that the so-called revenge attack had any justification whatsoever, just that more often than not PTI workers themselves turn out to be the ones to light fires that they end up complaining about. There’s no doubt that our dominant political discourse has never been particularly pretty, and even people with short memories remember the kind of venom PML-N and PPP leaders have thrown at each other going all the way back to the so-called decade of democracy of the 1990s. But the overall atmosphere has clearly become a lot more toxic ever since PTI came to prominence. But now, with employment of sometimes objectionable adjectives making way for use of completely unacceptable actions, and the political climate so full of poison that each party likes to give back more than it gets, there is a risk of the political class degenerating yet more and incidents like the one at the LHC becoming far more common.

Gill has set a good example by ‘forgiving’ the attackers. One reason for such exchanges to spiral out of control is the unwillingness of senior leaders to step in and stem the rot, so to speak. We have often seen quite the opposite happen, actually, with mid-level party leaders openly indulging in such pursuits seemingly to win the praise from further up the food chain. In fact, the verbal duels and personal attacks that we are now so used to seeing on prime time television, instead of the kind of sophisticated exchanges that you would expect to see in rising democracies, is just another form of expression of the same behaviour.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

LHC Shahbaz Gill Lahore High Court Ahsan iqbal PML N PTI Dr Hafeez Sheikh

Theatre of absurdity

Modi wishes Imran early recovery

PM, wife test positive for Covid-19

PSX to stay closed Tuesday

Japan to provide ¥4.1bn for Faisalabad development projects

PTI issues show-cause notices to two regional presidents

Disqualification case: ECP summons Gilani, son

Modaraba cos: No director, CE can take similar positions in other firm: SECP

Pemra’s ex-chief moves IHC against ‘harassment’ by FIA

PTA starts registering social media companies

Babar Azam approaches LHC

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.