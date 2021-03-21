Govt should answer for Rs884bn electricity ‘bomb’: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: PML-N Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb has warned the Prime Minister and his “rented mouthpieces” should stop spewing lies and answer to the nation for the Rs884 billion electricity bomb it is about to drop on the nation.

In a statement Marriyum said, Imran is the first Prime Minister who is robbing the nation through Ordinances.

She said that the incompetent Imran was now bringing in a new ordinance to loot the nation after the Senate elections ordinance stint.

“It is an act of utter insensitivity, apathy, shamelessness and arrogance to legalise kleptocracy and whimsical increase in tariffs and costs of utilities and everyday commodities including food.

Increase of Rs6 per month through an ordinance is equal to burying the people of Pakistan alive,” Marriyum lambasted.

The former Information Minister said that Imran has privitized the tariff control of electricity.

The people of Pakistan should get ready for an uncontainable flood of inflation in the country, she said.

She said the imposed PTI government should concentrate on Rs100 per kg flour price instead of spreading lies about the opposition everyday.

She said the imposed regime should rectify the skyrocketing prices of cooking oil, ghee, eggs, chicken, and lentils, instead of making up lies about the opposition.

Instead of cooking up lies on Opposition, the PTI government should answer for the unbearable cost of gas and petrol 300 to 500 percent.

Marriyum said that after the flour, sugar, medicine and other items, the government is about to drop Rs884 billion electricity bomb on the people.—PR

