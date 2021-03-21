Positivity rate soars: No let-up in spread of coronavirus in Punjab

LAHORE: There is no let up in the spread of coronavirus, as Punjab has reported 2,033 fresh Covid-19 cases and 25 deaths during the last 24 hours taking the provincial tally of cases to 195,087 and fatalities to 5,944.

This is for the first time that Punjab has reported more than 2,000 cases in a single day since July last year.

On the other hand, as many as 1,446 virus patients were recovered from the novel coronavirus over the past 24 hours taking the tally of recovered patients to 579,760, which is 93 percent of the corona cases detected in Pakistan so far.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021