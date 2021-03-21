Buzdar prays for PM’s early recovery from coronavirus

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has prayed for the speedy recovery of Prime Minister Imran Khan and expressed well wishes for him.

The CM said that we are hopeful for the early recovery of Prime Minister Imran Khan from Corona. “War against Corona will continue under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan,” he vowed.

The CM also said that the pandemic of coronavirus is getting worse day by day. “Citizens will have to show seriousness and everyone will have to perform responsibly. Make masks an essential part of your life and use it to protect yourself from corona when you are going out.

Avoid visiting markets and bazaars unnecessarily,” he said. He said that following SOPs is in the best interest of citizens. There is dire need to take extra preventive measures keeping in view the recent wave of Covid-19, he added.

