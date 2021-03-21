Uplift projects being approved on need basis: Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Ahmed Khan Buzdar said on Saturday that development projects for all districts of the province are being approved on need basis.

He was talking to the provincial ministers and members of the Punjab Assembly from different districts who called on him, here today.

The CM said the present provincial government has launched mega projects in far-flung and backward areas which were neglected in the past. He assured to resolve the problems on priority basis and no one will be allowed to create hurdles in the resolution of genuine issues.

He said, public service is the main agenda of the PTI government and all out resources are being canalized for this purpose.

The CM advised the PDM to abjure negative politics as there is no room for opportunists in the new Pakistan. Propaganda-based politics is the favourite modus operandi of the opposition but propagandists will remain frustrated as before, he said.

