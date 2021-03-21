ANL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.76%)
Anti-Euro 2020 drone interrupts La Liga game

Reuters 21 Mar 2021

MADRID: A drone carrying a flag opposing Euro 2020 matches in Bilbao interrupted Athletic Bilbao’s match at home to Eibar in La Liga on Saturday.

Play had to be halted in the 68th minute of the 1-1 draw while referee Valentin Pizarro Gomez picked up the drone and accompanying flag and carried it off the field before restarting the game.

Bilbao is one of 12 host cities chosen to hold games at the rescheduled European Championships and is due to host all three of Spain’s group stage matches, which will be the first time the national team has played in the Basque Country since 1967.

