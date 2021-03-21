ANL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.76%)
ASC 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.4%)
ASL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.68%)
AVN 90.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.47%)
BOP 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-9.82%)
BYCO 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (9.85%)
DGKC 125.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.88%)
EPCL 52.40 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.14%)
FCCL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.27%)
FFBL 26.99 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.28%)
FFL 16.13 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.74%)
HASCOL 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (9.94%)
HUBC 83.50 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.64%)
HUMNL 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.88%)
JSCL 22.12 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.41%)
KAPCO 42.00 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.65%)
KEL 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.38%)
LOTCHEM 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
MLCF 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.66%)
PAEL 33.40 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.37%)
PIBTL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
POWER 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 86.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.23%)
PRL 25.31 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (7.25%)
PTC 8.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
SNGP 39.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 141.30 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.24%)
UNITY 30.09 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.05%)
BR100 4,835 Increased By ▲ 40.26 (0.84%)
BR30 24,961 Increased By ▲ 348.66 (1.42%)
KSE100 44,901 Increased By ▲ 177.22 (0.4%)
KSE30 18,477 Decreased By ▼ -24.17 (-0.13%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,799
4224hr
Pakistan Cases
623,135
387624hr
Sindh
262,796
Punjab
195,087
Balochistan
19,306
Islamabad
50,843
KPK
78,653
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Cotton on track to post biggest weekly loss

Reuters 21 Mar 2021

NEW YORK: Cotton prices fell to a more than one-week low on Friday as the dollar strengthened and concerns over US-China trade relations resurfaced, keeping the natural fiber on track to post its worst week since October.

Cotton contracts for May fell 0.31 cent, or 0.4%, to 85.14 cents per lb at 12:46 p.m. EDT (1646 GMT). The contract was down 2.8% so far this week, its biggest drop since the week of Oct. 30, 2020.

“The first face to face meeting between the new Biden Administration and China didn’t go very well,” which is negative for cotton, said Keith Brown, principal at cotton brokers Keith Brown and Co in Georgia

The high-level US-China meeting got off to a fiery start, with both sides levelling sharp rebukes of the others’ policies.

The United States is the largest exporter of cotton, while China is the biggest consumer.

Meanwhile, cotton prices had declined over 2% earlier in the session to 83.65 cents, their lowest since March 10.

Speculators liquidating long positions drove prices to the session’s low,

amid a firm dollar, Brown said, but added that “cotton is little overdone to the downside and could try to trade up.”

The dollar rose to a more than one-week high against a basket of major currencies, making cotton costlier for investors holding other currencies.

Total futures market volume rose by 2,019 to 22,098 lots. Data showed total open interest fell 895 to 231,387 contracts in the previous session.

Cotton cotton yarn cotton crop Cotton spot Cotton rate

Cotton on track to post biggest weekly loss

Modi wishes Imran early recovery

PM, wife test positive for Covid-19

PSX to stay closed Tuesday

Japan to provide ¥4.1bn for Faisalabad development projects

PTI issues show-cause notices to two regional presidents

Disqualification case: ECP summons Gilani, son

Modaraba cos: No director, CE can take similar positions in other firm: SECP

Pemra’s ex-chief moves IHC against ‘harassment’ by FIA

PTA starts registering social media companies

Babar Azam approaches LHC

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.