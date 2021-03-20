ANL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.76%)
ASC 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.4%)
ASL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.68%)
AVN 90.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.47%)
BOP 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-9.82%)
BYCO 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (9.85%)
DGKC 125.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.88%)
EPCL 52.40 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.14%)
FCCL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.27%)
FFBL 26.99 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.28%)
FFL 16.13 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.74%)
HASCOL 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (9.94%)
HUBC 83.50 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.64%)
HUMNL 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.88%)
JSCL 22.12 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.41%)
KAPCO 42.00 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.65%)
KEL 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.38%)
LOTCHEM 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
MLCF 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.66%)
PAEL 33.40 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.37%)
PIBTL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
POWER 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 86.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.23%)
PRL 25.31 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (7.25%)
PTC 8.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
SNGP 39.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 141.30 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.24%)
UNITY 30.09 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.05%)
BR100 4,835 Increased By ▲ 40.26 (0.84%)
BR30 24,961 Increased By ▲ 348.66 (1.42%)
KSE100 44,901 Increased By ▲ 177.22 (0.4%)
KSE30 18,477 Decreased By ▼ -24.17 (-0.13%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,799
4224hr
Pakistan Cases
623,135
387624hr
Sindh
262,796
Punjab
195,087
Balochistan
19,306
Islamabad
50,843
KPK
78,653
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Saints march into FA Cup semis with 3-0 win at Bournemouth

  • We had aspirations of getting (to Wembley) at the start of the season. It's a chance for us to put the league form behind us.
  • "It's good for us to get into the next round going into the international break where we can work on a few things while some of the boys are away.
Reuters 20 Mar 2021

BOURNEMOUTH: Southampton's Nathan Redmond scored twice and fellow winger Moussa Djenepo bagged another in a 3-0 win over south-coast rivals Bournemouth on Saturday to secure a place in the FA Cup semi-finals for only the second time in 18 seasons.

Mali international Djenepo ran on to a precise through ball from Redmond to slot past goalkeeper Asmir Begovic and give the Saints the lead in the 37th minute, before Ralph Hasenhuettl's side struck again seconds before the break at the Vitality Stadium.

Redmond collected a pass in midfield and weaved his way past Bournemouth's defence to fire into the top corner as the Premier League side took control of their quarter-final with Jonathan Woodgate's Championship (second-tier) side.

"We had aspirations of getting (to Wembley) at the start of the season. It's a chance for us to put the league form behind us," Redmond told BT Sport. The Saints have lost 10 of their last 12 Premier League games.

"It's good for us to get into the next round going into the international break where we can work on a few things while some of the boys are away.

"We know each other well and how to get the best out of each other. Today it clicked, so hopefully we can end the season on a high."

The Saints began the game brightly and thought they had gone ahead 1-0 when Bournemouth's Cameron Carter-Vickers bundled in a Kyle Walker-Peters pass into the penalty area. But the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) disallowed the goal for offside.

VAR ruled out another Southampton effort in the second half when Che Adams netted from distance, because Stuart Armstrong was deemed to have been offside in the build-up.

Redmond then scored with a fine finish to cap off a strong day for Southampton, who last won a major trophy when they claimed the FA Cup in 1976.

The Saints, who last reached the semi-finals in the 2017-18 campaign before losing to eventual champions Chelsea, will find out who they face in the last four of the competition at Wembley Stadium when the draw is made on Sunday.

