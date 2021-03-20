ANL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.76%)
Mar 20, 2021
Pakistan

Rana Sanaullah's indictment delayed in drug case

  • The court adjourned further hearing till April 3 and sought his medical report.
APP 20 Mar 2021

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah could not be indicted again in a drug trafficking case on Saturday.

The court delayed the indictment due to absence of co-accused, Muhammad Akram. The court was apprised that Muhammad Akram was suffering from coronavirus.

At this, the court adjourned further hearing till April 3 and sought his medical report.

Special Court for the Control of Narcotics Substances Judge Shakir Hasan conducted the case proceedings, wherein Rana Sanaullah also appeared.

The court had summoned Rana Sanaullah and five other accused for indictment on Saturday.

On July 1, 2019 the ANF officials arrested Rana Sanaullah, who served as the Punjab law minister during the former PML-N government, from Islamabad-Lahore Motorway near Sukheki, while he was traveling from Faisalabad to Lahore. The ANF had registered an FIR against the PML-N leader under 9-C, 15 and 17 of the Control of Narcotic Substances Act. It was alleged that the ANF recovered 15-kilogram heroin and other drugs from Rana Sanaullah's car, whereas the operation was conducted on a tip-off.

The Lahore High Court had granted bail to Rana Sanaullah in the case.

