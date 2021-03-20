ANL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.76%)
ASC 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.4%)
ASL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.68%)
AVN 90.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.47%)
BOP 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-9.82%)
BYCO 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (9.85%)
DGKC 125.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.88%)
EPCL 52.40 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.14%)
FCCL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.27%)
FFBL 26.99 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.28%)
FFL 16.13 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.74%)
HASCOL 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (9.94%)
HUBC 83.50 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.64%)
HUMNL 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.88%)
JSCL 22.12 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.41%)
KAPCO 42.00 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.65%)
KEL 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.38%)
LOTCHEM 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
MLCF 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.66%)
PAEL 33.40 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.37%)
PIBTL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
POWER 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 86.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.23%)
PRL 25.31 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (7.25%)
PTC 8.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
SNGP 39.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 141.30 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.24%)
UNITY 30.09 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.05%)
BR100 4,835 Increased By ▲ 40.26 (0.84%)
BR30 24,961 Increased By ▲ 348.66 (1.42%)
KSE100 44,901 Increased By ▲ 177.22 (0.4%)
KSE30 18,477 Decreased By ▼ -24.17 (-0.13%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,799
4224hr
Pakistan Cases
623,135
387624hr
Sindh
262,796
Punjab
195,087
Balochistan
19,306
Islamabad
50,843
KPK
78,653
Health minister stresses upon safe disposal of hospital waste

  • Dr Yasmin said that yellow rooms had been set up in all hospitals of Lahore.
APP Updated 20 Mar 2021

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has stressed on the safe disposal of hospital waste.

Chairing a meeting on hospital waste management held at the Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education here on Saturday, she directed the officials to prepare a revised strategy for the disposal of hospital waste.

The minister reviewed process of waste disposal at public sector hospitals.

Dr Yasmin said that the PKLI had microwave and Children Hospital had incinerator facility. She added the incinerators were being procured for Jinnah Hospital Lahore, Institute of Mental Health Lahore, Shahadra Hospital, Sheikh Zayed Hospital Rahim Yar Khan and Nishter Hospital Multan.

She said that the incinerators were available at 26 DHQ hospitals of the province.

Dr Yasmin said that yellow rooms had been set up in all hospitals of Lahore.

"By safe disposal of hospital waste, a safe environment for patients and visitors can be created," she said.

She said that measures were being taken to review arrangements at public sector hospitals.

Special Secretary SHME Silwat Saeed presented the details of the safe waste disposal.

Health minister stresses upon safe disposal of hospital waste

