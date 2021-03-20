Indian Prime Minister Modi wishes Imran Khan speedy recovery

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished speedy recovery to Prime Minister Imran Khan as he was tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

In a message on Twitter he said, “Best wishes to Prime Minister Imran Khan for a speedy recovery from COVID-19.”

Earlier in the day, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan had announced that PM Imran Khan had tested positive for coronavirus and was isolating at home.

The news comes just two days after the premier received his first shot of the coronavirus vaccine. The development was also later confirmed by the Prime Minister's Office.

"Due to PM Imran testing positive for COVID-19, a new date for live interaction with public will be announced soon. Lots of prayers for everyone and PM Imran," said Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Twitter.

He added that PM Imran was experiencing "mild symptoms" and will continue to work from home over video conferencing.

Soon after the news broke of his diagnosis, micro blogging site twitter began flooding with a host of messages from politicians, celebrities and citizens, wishing him a speedy recovery. Within a couple of minutes, #ImranKhan became the top trend on the social media website.