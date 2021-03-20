ANL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.76%)
ASC 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.4%)
ASL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.68%)
AVN 90.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.47%)
BOP 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-9.82%)
BYCO 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (9.85%)
DGKC 125.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.88%)
EPCL 52.40 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.14%)
FCCL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.27%)
FFBL 26.99 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.28%)
FFL 16.13 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.74%)
HASCOL 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (9.94%)
HUBC 83.50 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.64%)
HUMNL 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.88%)
JSCL 22.12 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.41%)
KAPCO 42.00 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.65%)
KEL 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.38%)
LOTCHEM 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
MLCF 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.66%)
PAEL 33.40 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.37%)
PIBTL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
POWER 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 86.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.23%)
PRL 25.31 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (7.25%)
PTC 8.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
SNGP 39.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 141.30 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.24%)
UNITY 30.09 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.05%)
BR100 4,835 Increased By ▲ 40.26 (0.84%)
BR30 24,961 Increased By ▲ 348.66 (1.42%)
KSE100 44,901 Increased By ▲ 177.22 (0.4%)
KSE30 18,477 Decreased By ▼ -24.17 (-0.13%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,799
4224hr
Pakistan Cases
623,135
387624hr
Sindh
262,796
Punjab
195,087
Balochistan
19,306
Islamabad
50,843
KPK
78,653
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Indian Prime Minister Modi wishes Imran Khan speedy recovery

  • “Best wishes to Prime Minister Imran Khan for a speedy recovery from COVID-19,” Modi wrote on Twitter.
  • The news comes just two days after the premier received his first shot of the coronavirus vaccine.
BR Web Desk Updated 20 Mar 2021

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished speedy recovery to Prime Minister Imran Khan as he was tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

In a message on Twitter he said, “Best wishes to Prime Minister Imran Khan for a speedy recovery from COVID-19.”

Earlier in the day, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan had announced that PM Imran Khan had tested positive for coronavirus and was isolating at home.

The news comes just two days after the premier received his first shot of the coronavirus vaccine. The development was also later confirmed by the Prime Minister's Office.

"Due to PM Imran testing positive for COVID-19, a new date for live interaction with public will be announced soon. Lots of prayers for everyone and PM Imran," said Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Twitter.

He added that PM Imran was experiencing "mild symptoms" and will continue to work from home over video conferencing.

Soon after the news broke of his diagnosis, micro blogging site twitter began flooding with a host of messages from politicians, celebrities and citizens, wishing him a speedy recovery. Within a couple of minutes, #ImranKhan became the top trend on the social media website.

Coronavirus Narendra Modi Pakistan Modi COVID19 Imran Khan PM Imran Indian PM Modi wishes Imran Khan

Indian Prime Minister Modi wishes Imran Khan speedy recovery

Motorway rape case: Abid Malhi, Shafqat Ali sentenced to death by Lahore court

SAPM Sultan urges people to follow SOPs as COVID-19 positivity ratio crosses 9%

Economic growth forecast raised amid robust industrial growth, says Hammad

Pakistan reports nearly 4000 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

Swat Motorway: PM inaugurates three tunnels

Countrywide power breakdown: Cabinet body not satisfied with inquiry reports

TCP buys about 300,000 tonnes of wheat in global tender

SPI down 0.19pc WoW

Wheat MSP fixed at Rs1,800 per 40-kg

SBP keeps policy rate unchanged at 7pc

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters