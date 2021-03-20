Six more died due to coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR: In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, six more people have died from corona in the last 24 hours, the official of the KP Health Department confirmed here on Saturday.

With the six more dead, the death toll in the province has risen to 2202 with 681 new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he informed.

He disclosed that the corona virus has so far infected 78,653 people in the province, however, 343 patients infected with coronavirus recovered in the last 24 hours.

With 343 more patients recovering, the number of patients recovering from corona in the province has reached 71,861, the officials said.

He said only in Peshawar 300 new corona infected cases reported and the number of active cases in Peshawar is 32,173 and so far 1160 persons died in Peshawar.