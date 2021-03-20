World
China reaches 70mn COVID-19 vaccinations
- China last reported four new COVID-19 cases on March 19, all of which were imported from abroad.
20 Mar 2021
SHANGHAI: China has administered 70 million COVID-19 vaccinations as of March 20, state media CGTN reported on Saturday citing the national health commission.
