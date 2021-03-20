Pakistan
Shibli prays for Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speedy recovery
20 Mar 2021
ISLAMABAD: Senator Shibli Faraz on Saturday extended his prayers and best wishes to Prime Minister Imran Khan after he tested positive for COVID-19.
The entire nation prays for the speedy recovery of Prime Minister, he tweeted.
“May Almighty Allah bless him with good health soon,”he said urging the people to strictly adhere to sops (standard operating procedures) to save themselves from third wave of Covid-19 pandemic.
