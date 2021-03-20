ANL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.76%)
Mar 20, 2021
Food commodities worth $2.854 billion exported in 8 months

  • Exports of Basmati rice also registered 26.16 percent decrease in last 8 months of current financial year as against the exports of same period last year.
APP 20 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: Different food commodities worth of US $2.854 billion exported during first eight months of current financial year as compared the exports of US $3.032 billion of same period of last year.

During the period from July-February, 2020-21, food group exports from country witnessed a decline of 5.85 percent as compared the exports of the corresponding period of last year, according the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

During the period under review, rice exports from the country reduced by 4.26 percent as it was recorded at $1.337 billion as compared the exports of $1.397 billion of same period of last year, it added.

In last eight months of current financial year, about 2.489 million tons of rice valuing $1.337 billion exported as compared the exports of 2.766 million tons worth of $1.397 billion of same period last year.

Meanwhile, country earned $368.842 million by exporting over 367,199 metric tons of Basmati rice during the period under review as compared the exports of 569,938 metric tons valuing $499.676 million of same period of last year.

Exports of Basmati rice also registered 26.16 percent decrease in last 8 months of current financial year as against the exports of same period last year.

However, exports of others rice witnessed 7.92 percent increase during the period under review as over 2.122 million tons of rice other than Basmati worth $968.948 million exported as against the exports of 2.196 million tons valuing $897.806 million of same period last year.

On the other hand, food group imports witnessed 50.29 percent increase as compared the imports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-February, 2020-21, different food commodities valuing $5.344 billion imported as compared the imports of $3.556 billion of same period of last year.

During last 8 months of current financial year, wheat imports witnessed about 100 increase as 3,32,817 metric tons of wheat costing $915.902 million imported as compared the zero imports of the commodity during same period of last year.

