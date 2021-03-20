Pakistan
42 more Covid-19 patients lose life in country
- 579,760 patients have recovered from the disease so far.
Updated 20 Mar 2021
KARACHI: As many as 42 more patients died of coronavirus in Pakistan during the last 24 hours while 3,876 new virus cases emerged. The country-wide death toll from the virus has surged to 13,799 so far since the outbreak of the disease in February.
According to a Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation, and Coordination report issued on Saturday, a total of 623,135 people have been tested positive for the coronavirus disease in the country since its outbreak in February 2020, out of which 262,796 were in Sindh, 195,087 in Punjab, 19,306 in Balochistan, 78,653 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 50,843 in Islamabad, 4,967 in Gilgit-Baltistan, and 11,483 in Azad Kashmir.
However, 579,760 patients have recovered from the disease so far.
