Motorway rape case: Abid Malhi, Shafqat Ali sentenced to death by Lahore court

An anti-terrorism court on Saturday handed death sentence to Abid Malhi and Shafqat Ali for raping a woman on the Lahore-Sialkot motorway last year.

As per details, Besides announcing the death sentence for both the convicts, the ATC judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta also sentenced them to life imprisonment for 14 years each and imposing an Rs50,000 fine on each of them in separate cases.

The decision comes six and a half months after the crime took place.

Overall 37 witnesses were produced by the prosecution in the case and the judge had reserved the verdict during trial within the prison premises.

The culprits will be transferred from Camp Jail to Kot Lakhpat Jail, where the sentence will be carried out.

It is pertinent to mention here that the woman along with her children was waiting for help on the Lahore-Sialkot motorway after her car ran out of fuel when she was forcefully brought out of the car at gunpoint and gang-raped in Gujjarpura area on the outskirts of the provincial capital.