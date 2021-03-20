ANL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.76%)
ASC 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.4%)
ASL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.68%)
AVN 90.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.47%)
BOP 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-9.82%)
BYCO 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (9.85%)
DGKC 125.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.88%)
EPCL 52.40 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.14%)
FCCL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.27%)
FFBL 26.99 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.28%)
FFL 16.13 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.74%)
HASCOL 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (9.94%)
HUBC 83.50 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.64%)
HUMNL 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.88%)
JSCL 22.12 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.41%)
KAPCO 42.00 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.65%)
KEL 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.38%)
LOTCHEM 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
MLCF 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.66%)
PAEL 33.40 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.37%)
PIBTL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
POWER 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 86.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.23%)
PRL 25.31 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (7.25%)
PTC 8.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
SNGP 39.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 141.30 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.24%)
UNITY 30.09 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.05%)
BR100 4,835 Increased By ▲ 40.26 (0.84%)
BR30 24,961 Increased By ▲ 348.66 (1.42%)
KSE100 44,901 Increased By ▲ 177.22 (0.4%)
KSE30 18,477 Decreased By ▼ -24.17 (-0.13%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,799
4224hr
Pakistan Cases
623,135
387624hr
Sindh
262,796
Punjab
195,087
Balochistan
19,306
Islamabad
50,843
KPK
78,653
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Motorway rape case: Abid Malhi, Shafqat Ali sentenced to death by Lahore court

  • The decision comes six and a half months after the crime took place.
  • The culprits will be transferred from Camp Jail to Kot Lakhpat Jail, where the sentence will be carried out.
BR Web Desk 20 Mar 2021

An anti-terrorism court on Saturday handed death sentence to Abid Malhi and Shafqat Ali for raping a woman on the Lahore-Sialkot motorway last year.

As per details, Besides announcing the death sentence for both the convicts, the ATC judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta also sentenced them to life imprisonment for 14 years each and imposing an Rs50,000 fine on each of them in separate cases.

The decision comes six and a half months after the crime took place.

Overall 37 witnesses were produced by the prosecution in the case and the judge had reserved the verdict during trial within the prison premises.

The culprits will be transferred from Camp Jail to Kot Lakhpat Jail, where the sentence will be carried out.

It is pertinent to mention here that the woman along with her children was waiting for help on the Lahore-Sialkot motorway after her car ran out of fuel when she was forcefully brought out of the car at gunpoint and gang-raped in Gujjarpura area on the outskirts of the provincial capital.

Lahore Motorway rape case Abid Malhi Lahore court Shafqat Ali Gujjarpura Lahore Sialkot motorway

Motorway rape case: Abid Malhi, Shafqat Ali sentenced to death by Lahore court

SAPM Sultan urges people to follow SOPs as COVID-19 positivity ratio crosses 9%

Economic growth forecast raised amid robust industrial growth, says Hammad

Pakistan reports nearly 4000 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

Swat Motorway: PM inaugurates three tunnels

Countrywide power breakdown: Cabinet body not satisfied with inquiry reports

TCP buys about 300,000 tonnes of wheat in global tender

SPI down 0.19pc WoW

Wheat MSP fixed at Rs1,800 per 40-kg

SBP keeps policy rate unchanged at 7pc

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters