Fed policy changes could hit China's capital inflows
- Capital inflows into China have increased as the yuan has appreciated, Wang told the China Development Forum in Beijing.
20 Mar 2021
BEIJING: Expected policy changes by the US Federal Reserve could have an adverse impact on China's capital inflows, Wang Yiming, a newly appointed policy adviser to the central bank, said on Saturday.
Capital inflows into China have increased as the yuan has appreciated, Wang told the China Development Forum in Beijing.
