ANL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.76%)
ASC 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.4%)
ASL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.68%)
AVN 90.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.47%)
BOP 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-9.82%)
BYCO 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (9.85%)
DGKC 125.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.88%)
EPCL 52.40 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.14%)
FCCL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.27%)
FFBL 26.99 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.28%)
FFL 16.13 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.74%)
HASCOL 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (9.94%)
HUBC 83.50 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.64%)
HUMNL 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.88%)
JSCL 22.12 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.41%)
KAPCO 42.00 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.65%)
KEL 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.38%)
LOTCHEM 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
MLCF 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.66%)
PAEL 33.40 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.37%)
PIBTL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
POWER 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 86.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.23%)
PRL 25.31 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (7.25%)
PTC 8.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
SNGP 39.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 141.30 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.24%)
UNITY 30.09 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.05%)
BR100 4,835 Increased By ▲ 40.26 (0.84%)
BR30 24,961 Increased By ▲ 348.66 (1.42%)
KSE100 44,901 Increased By ▲ 177.22 (0.4%)
KSE30 18,477 Decreased By ▼ -24.17 (-0.13%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,799
4224hr
Pakistan Cases
623,135
387624hr
Sindh
262,796
Punjab
195,087
Balochistan
19,306
Islamabad
50,843
KPK
78,653
Pinturault leads giant slalom to close in on overall title

  • Odermatt, the third skier to go, fluffed his lines to trail Pinturault by 1.66sec.
AFP 20 Mar 2021

LENZERHEIDE: Alexis Pinturault comfortably led Saturday's final World Cup giant slalom after a fine first leg to place one hand firmly on the big crystal globe trophy.

The French skier arrived at this week's finals in Lenzerheide with a narrow 31 point cushion over Swiss title rival Marco Odermatt in the gripping battle for the overall men's title.

Odermatt was pinning his hopes of sinking Pinturault's title bid in his favoured downhill and super-g, only for both speed races to be called off due to bad weather.

That handed the advantage to Pinturault, who will be crowned overall champion if he wins Saturday's giant slalom and Odermatt finishes no better than ninth, or takes second and Odermatt 16th or worse.

Odermatt is trailing in 10th going into the second leg due off at 1200 GMT.

Pinturault, with bib number one, put in a commanding performance just when he needed it most to lead Austrian Stefan Brennsteiner by 0.81sec with Croat Filip Zubcic third at 1.04s.

Odermatt, the third skier to go, fluffed his lines to trail Pinturault by 1.66sec.

Pinturault leads giant slalom to close in on overall title

