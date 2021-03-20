Vhlova remains on target for overall title despite slalom scare

LENZERHEIDE: Petra Vlhova remained on target to win the overall World Cup title on Saturday but only after recovering well from a serious stumble in the final slalom's first run at Lenzerheide.

She jumped off knowing that a 15th place would be enough to assure her a maiden big crystal globe.

But a mistake at the top of the slope could have easily dashed her dreams as she lost her balance briefly before regaining control to finish sixth.

Austria's world champion Katharina Liensberger comfortably topped the first run times to boost her chances of a fourth small globe as the discipline winner at the main expense of Vlhova and Mikaela Shiffrin who is third at 0.90sec with Norway's Kristin Lysdahl in second at 0.70s.

Vlhova goes into the second run 1.84s off the leader.