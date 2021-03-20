ANL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.76%)
PM contracted COVID-19 prior to vaccination, clarifies Asad Umar

  • "The symptoms take a few days before manifesting. Hence it is certain that PM had been infected PRIOR to vaccination. So please do vaccinate," Umar tweeted.
  • On Saturday, SAPM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has tested positive for coronavirus.
Aisha Mahmood 20 Mar 2021

Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar has dispelled rumors about the efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine and clarified that Prime Minister Imran Khan had been infected with coronavirus prior to vaccination.

His statement comes after Prime Minister Imran Khan tested positive for the novel virus on Saturday. On Thursday, the PM had received his first shot of the coronavirus vaccine. Following Special Assistant to PM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan's announcement that the PM contracted the virus, people started questioning the efficacy of vaccine since he was vaccinated two days ago.

In a tweet, the planning minister clarified that the PM had been infected prior to being inoculated. "The symptoms take a few days before manifesting. Hence it is certain that PM had been infected PRIOR to vaccination. So please do vaccinate," Umar tweeted.

Later, the Ministry of National Health Services also clarified that the PM was not fully vaccinated when he contracted the virus. The ministry further said that the PM only got the first dose and merely two days ago which is too soon for any vaccine to become effective.

"Anti-bodies develop 2-3 weeks after 2nd dose of 2-dose COVID vaccines," the ministry tweeted.

