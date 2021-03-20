Two new SUVs coming to Pakistan

Pakistan’s auto market is already enjoyed a healthy competition in SUV segment, as more car bands are planning to step into the market with their vehicles.

Sazgar Engineering Works Limited (SEWL) of Pakistan has partnered with another Chinese automaker, the Great Wall Motors (GWM) of China to introduce another quality SUV in the market.

The Chinese auto maker already owns an SUV brand called HAVAL, which SEWL will be introducing in the local market very soon.

SEWL has sent a letter to the Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) for the manufacture/assembly, sales, and after-sales services of passenger and commercial vehicles under the brand name GWM “HAVAL”.

HAVAL is GWM’s dedicated sub-brand for crossovers and SUVs. It is famous for producing professional SUVs after JEEP and LANDROVER. The company exports its vehicles to more than 60 foreign countries.

As per Pakwheels, the company will launch two HAVAL SUVs – HAVAL H6 and HAVAL Jolion. Unlike other SUVs, Pakistan will get the latest generation HAVAL SUVs, the company claims.

CBU units of Jolion will reach Karachi for trials and testing by the end of March. Sample units of H6 will arrive by the mid of April. A 1.5-litre hybrid variant of HAVAL H6 is also expected to launch in May 2021.