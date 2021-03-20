SAPM Sultan urges people to follow SOPs as COVID-19 positivity ratio crosses 9%

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan (SAPM) on Health Dr Faisal Sultan urged on Saturday the citizens to comply with the coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) as the national COVID-19 positivity ratio crossed 9%.

During the last 24 hours, 3,876 people tested positive for the virus, while 42 more people succumbed to the virus. The national coronavirus tally is now 623,135 and the death toll is 13,799.

In a presser today, the SAPM said that the virus positivity ratio has doubled from 4.50% to 9.50%. He said currently the hospitals across the country are dealing with the influx of COVID-19 patients. He added that the pressure is especially being seen in major cities of Punjab, Islamabad and Peshawar.

He said unfortunately the response of the people in following the coronavirus guidelines is unsatisfactory. He urged the people to wear masks and ensure social distancing. The wedding events should also be organized in open air with the minimum possible guests, he advised.

While talking about the coronavirus vaccine, the SAPM said people aged over 70 can get vaccination shots without any appointment. Dr Sultan added that two consignments of vaccine purchased by the country will arrive by the end of March.