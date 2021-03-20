ANL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.76%)
ASC 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.4%)
ASL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.68%)
AVN 90.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.47%)
BOP 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-9.82%)
BYCO 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (9.85%)
DGKC 125.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.88%)
EPCL 52.40 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.14%)
FCCL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.27%)
FFBL 26.99 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.28%)
FFL 16.13 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.74%)
HASCOL 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (9.94%)
HUBC 83.50 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.64%)
HUMNL 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.88%)
JSCL 22.12 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.41%)
KAPCO 42.00 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.65%)
KEL 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.38%)
LOTCHEM 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
MLCF 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.66%)
PAEL 33.40 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.37%)
PIBTL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
POWER 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 86.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.23%)
PRL 25.31 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (7.25%)
PTC 8.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
SNGP 39.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 141.30 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.24%)
UNITY 30.09 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.05%)
BR100 4,835 Increased By ▲ 40.26 (0.84%)
BR30 24,961 Increased By ▲ 348.66 (1.42%)
KSE100 44,901 Increased By ▲ 177.22 (0.4%)
KSE30 18,477 Decreased By ▼ -24.17 (-0.13%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,799
4224hr
Pakistan Cases
623,135
387624hr
Sindh
262,796
Punjab
195,087
Balochistan
19,306
Islamabad
50,843
KPK
78,653
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

SAPM Sultan urges people to follow SOPs as COVID-19 positivity ratio crosses 9%

  • He said currently the hospitals across the country are dealing with the influx of COVID-19 patients.
  • During the last 24 hours, 3,876 people tested positive for the virus.
Aisha Mahmood 20 Mar 2021

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan (SAPM) on Health Dr Faisal Sultan urged on Saturday the citizens to comply with the coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) as the national COVID-19 positivity ratio crossed 9%.

During the last 24 hours, 3,876 people tested positive for the virus, while 42 more people succumbed to the virus. The national coronavirus tally is now 623,135 and the death toll is 13,799.

In a presser today, the SAPM said that the virus positivity ratio has doubled from 4.50% to 9.50%. He said currently the hospitals across the country are dealing with the influx of COVID-19 patients. He added that the pressure is especially being seen in major cities of Punjab, Islamabad and Peshawar.

He said unfortunately the response of the people in following the coronavirus guidelines is unsatisfactory. He urged the people to wear masks and ensure social distancing. The wedding events should also be organized in open air with the minimum possible guests, he advised.

While talking about the coronavirus vaccine, the SAPM said people aged over 70 can get vaccination shots without any appointment. Dr Sultan added that two consignments of vaccine purchased by the country will arrive by the end of March.

Coronavirus lockdown Pakistan Coronavirus Vaccine coronavirus cases Dr Faisal Sultan coronavirus death toll coronavirus sops third wave of covid

SAPM Sultan urges people to follow SOPs as COVID-19 positivity ratio crosses 9%

Pakistan reports nearly 4000 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

Swat Motorway: PM inaugurates three tunnels

Countrywide power breakdown: Cabinet body not satisfied with inquiry reports

TCP buys about 300,000 tonnes of wheat in global tender

SPI down 0.19pc WoW

Wheat MSP fixed at Rs1,800 per 40-kg

SBP keeps policy rate unchanged at 7pc

Water talks with India in Delhi from 23rd: FO

Tariffs of Discos: CPPA-G seeks Re0.66/unit increase

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters