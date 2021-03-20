Facebook says technical issue caused global outage of WhatsApp, Instagram

Facebook has said that a technical issue caused people to have trouble accessing WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger and Instagram on Friday night.

On Friday, Facebook-owned Instagram and WhatsApp, as well as the Facebook Messenger app, went down globally for more than 30 minutes. More than a million people reported problems including people from Pakistan and India. Following the breakdown, #whatsappoutage was trending on Twitter in many countries.

"Earlier today, a technical issue caused people to have trouble accessing some Facebook services. We resolved this issue for everyone, and we apologize for any inconvenience," a statement shared by The Telegraph’s Margi Murphy said.

According to outage tracking website Downdetector.com, over one million people had reported problems with Instagram, while nearly 20,000 users posted about issues with WhatsApp, Reuters reported.

Instagram was showing users a server error while Facebook was also running an error message for some users attempting to log in. While a lot of users were unable to send or receive messages on WhatsApp.