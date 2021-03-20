ANL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.76%)
Industrialisation key to economic prosperity: NA speaker

Naveed Butt 20 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser said industrialisation was the key to economic prosperity and for this purpose advent of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would lead the Pakistan.

The speaker expressed these views in a meeting with Vice Chancellor Dr Zahoor-ul-Haq and faculty members of the Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan (AWKUM) on Friday.

The speaker extended his all out support for promotion of research on socio-economic and scientific and technology issues facing the country. He said analysis of economic and other policies would help government to forge their future strategies.

He said securing 150th position amongst universities of world emerging economies was a remarkable achievement of the Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan.

AWKU Vice Chancellor Prof Zahoor ul Haq apprised the speaker that the university has been ranked 150th by Times Higher Education among Emerging Economies Universities Rankings 2021. He further informed that AWKUM also has the honour of being one of the two Pakistani universities to stand within the rank of first 150 top universities in emerging economies. Earlier the university was ranked number one in the country and 510 in the world. Prof Zahoorul Haq informed that based on research performance, AWKU has been ranked 200th in world ranking. He added that the university is also ranked 24th in Asia and 3rd in South Asia. He said that this achievement indicates that AWKU faculty is talented and productive as teachers and researchers.

