PPP slams PTI govt for taking over three key hospitals of Sindh

Naveed Butt 20 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPP-P) Central Information Secretary Shazia Atta Marri strongly condemned the taking over of three key hospitals of Sindh province by the federal government.

She said Sindh government was running Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) and the National Health of Child Health (NICH) in the best possible way and also providing best health facilities to the masses in the province. She added that people from every corner of the country and even from abroad come to Karachi hospitals for the provision of best health facilities. “These hospitals are providing free of cost and quality medical treatment to the poor and middle class people. Free and quality medical treatment is being snatched away by privatizing these hospitals. The prices of almost everything have been raised and now incompetent federal government is planning to make treatment more expensive for the poor,” she said in a statement on Friday. The PPP leader said that every sector of the country was being affected due to the incompetence of the federal government. She said that taking over those main health facilities by unconstitutional ordinance without waiting for the final verdict of the Supreme Court filled by Sindh government was highly condemned-able.

She also questioned the federal government that what sort of solution had been generated yet for PIMS and Polyclinic Islamabad by federal government? She also questioned that how many standard hospitals had been set up in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by the PTI-led government in eight years?

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

